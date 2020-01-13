School libraries cash in on grants

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More than 1.5 million students in the state will benefit from more than $1.2 million in grants to school libraries. 684 public school districts received the grants from Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White.

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

From FY 2020 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.75 per student, with a minimum grant award of $750.

School libraries can use the funds to acquire fiction and/or nonfiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to electronic resources, as well as to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving Wi-Fi connectivity.

