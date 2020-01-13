School libraries cash in on grants

Local News

by: , Office of Secretary of State Jesse White

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More than 1.5 million students in the state will benefit from more than $1.2 million in grants to school libraries. 684 public school districts received the grants from Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White.

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

From FY 2020 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.75 per student, with a minimum grant award of $750.

FY20-School-Per-Capita-Award-ListDownload

School libraries can use the funds to acquire fiction and/or nonfiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to electronic resources, as well as to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving Wi-Fi connectivity.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.