School leader gets big surprise

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — At Tuesday night’s Centennial High School boys basketball game, the boys took a break from shooting hoops, while a school administrator got a big hoorah.

Centennial High School Associate Principal Kendra Bonam was smiling ear to ear, after her fellow faculty members gave her a surprise, mid-game shout-out.

Bonam just retired from the Air Force National Guard.

Of course, her supporters wore army green t-shirts, bearing her name on the back.

“It’s been a long journey. I’ve been some form in the military for 22 and a half years, so it is bittersweet,” said Bonam.

Bonam said her colleagues have always been understanding when she would have to miss work for military duties, but she’s happy to be back in Champaign full-time.