CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola High School and DeLand-Weldon School District have returned to in-person learning.

According to officials, due to the great number of students who had to be in quarantine because they tested positive for COVID or were a close contact, Tuscola High School and DeLand-Weldon School District had to switch to remote learning for a week. Now, Both are back to in-person learning with normal class schedules and bus routes.