SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Springfield Public School administrators feel better about the district’s position this year than they did last year.

“I want to have every position filled that we need,” Springfield Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations Gina McLaughlin-Schurman said. “So I’m not happy. But I’m pleased with the progress.”

But if you would’ve asked district officials how they felt only three weeks ago, the answer may have been different. The district filled nearly a dozen positions by bringing back retired teachers.

“It was crucial, most definitely crucial,” Springfield Superintendent Jennifer Gill said. “When you get down to those mid august weeks, and you still haven’t filled some of your positions. You know, having the retired teachers in our community, I am so thankful for them.”

State law allows retired teachers to come back for 120 school days and still get retirement benefits. The district will keep them on board until January. Then they expect to hire a group of student teachers currently working throughout the district.

Springfield still has a number of positions open. The assistant superintendent says there are 12 unfilled positions, but the district is also hiring for next semester, so there are a few dozen listings on their website.

Short term fixes are becoming more and more common for school districts. While Springfield has a long list of tools at their disposal, smaller districts like Greenview, just north of Springfield, are also struggling to hire teachers and support staff.

“We’re spending a lot of time looking for staff that we use to not have to spend,” Greenview Superintendent Ryan Heavner said. “So that’s really eaten up a lot of time.’

Superintendent Ryan heavner says small districts like his often have to ask their teachers to take on more responsibilities to make sure certain programs can continue.

And that adds an unsustainable strain on those employees.

“We’re fortunate that we have a good band teacher,” Heavner said. “But we also don’t want to stretch our staff too thin.”