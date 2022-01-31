School districts on plans for snow days

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A winter storm is coming to central Illinois this week and the question of whether schools will stay open with remote learning or stay closed for several days is on the table again…

We’ve talked to officials at different school districts in Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Springfield, Mattoon, Decatur and Charleston.

A majority of school officials in those districts said they have not made a decision regarding this week’s snow days but they have released a few statements about the general policies on snow days. According to Coordinator of Public Relations and Marketing Bree Hankins, in the event that the Springfield School District is closed due to weather, emergency days would be used and would have to be made up at the end of the year. Hankins said this would be a day off and no E-Learning opportunities would be provided.

On the official website of the Champaign School District, it states the superintendent will announce an E-Learning Day before 2 p.m. on the day before the snow day. However, if weather predictions prevent a decision from being made the day prior, E-Learning will not be used. Instead, the school district will have a traditional snow day, which will be announced to parents and students at around 6 a.m. on the day of inclement weather.

Executive Secretary for Superintendent Tim Condron, Krista Lewin, stated Mattoon CUSD2 maintains both E-Learning Days and emergency days as options. Information surrounding an E-Learning Day will be communicated to families by 9 p.m. the evening before.

Director of Marketing and Communications Katherine Tellez said snow days will be considered E-Learning Days for students at Urbana School District 116 if the weather results in school closure. The School District has allotted five E-Learning Days per ISBE so once those are gone, any other days will be considered emergency days and will be made up at the end of the year, Tellez explained.

Decatur School District and Charleston School District have not released any information on their plans for the upcoming snow days.

More information will be updated when it becomes available.