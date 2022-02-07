School districts on mask mandate

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order on mask mandate for schools in Illinois over the weekend. Many school districts have released updates on where they stand with the mask mandate at this time.

School officials in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur, Danville, Taylorville and Charleston said they will not make any changes to policies. This means these school districts will continue to enforce the mask mandate following the guidance from CDC and IDPH.

At the moment, Springfield School District recommends students and staff continue to follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

School administrators at Blue Ridge School District in Farmer City announced Sunday they will pause the enforcement of all mandates. Superintendent Hillary Stanifer stated, “We will return to our original plan to recommend, not require, masking. I encourage each family to determine what immediate steps they feel are most appropriate for their children and family circumstances.”

Over the weekend, officials at Shiloh Community Unit School District in Hume also let parents and guardians know that masks will be optional starting Monday.

Officials at the Jacksonville School District 117 posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying the school district will offer a limited mask-optional period. According to Superintendent Steve Ptacek, parents will need to provide written permission to have their kid(s) not wear a mask. He also claimed, “when a ruling is finalized, please understand the ruling will be followed.”

Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon said the Teutopolis CUSD #50 will comply with the temporary restraining order on school masks. According to him, masks will be optional indoor and required for all on buses. He also said there will not be remote learning unless it is required by ISBE. The school district will continue to follow cleaning and disinfection protocols.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.