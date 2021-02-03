School districts hiring more bus drivers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District has enough bus drivers to safely transport kids to and from school.

This is in response to the district’s recent posts announcing open bus driver positions. The worry stems from the recent delay of in-person classes at Decatur Public Schools. Decatur students were supposed to return to the classroom on January 19th. Then the date was pushed back to February 8th. Now, students will not return to in-person learning until after spring break.

The Decatur School District said this is all being caused because of a shortage of bus drivers.

The bus company pushed back on that through emails obtained by WCIA-3 in a FOIA.

Because of this, Champaign School District is trying to assure people that this is not a problem at their schools.

Officials in Champaign said that their buses are running smoothly, with the same drivers they’ve always had, and that they are hiring more drivers to help with social distancing.

Human Resources Superintendent Ken Kleber said, “Fortunately, because we have enough buses, we can reduce capacity on our existing buses to keep staff and kids safe.”

Tonight the Decatur Board of Education approved a payment to Alltown Bus Company to hire more drivers. Now they’re working on the best plan to get kids to and from school without any problems in march.