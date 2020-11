MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- A total of 87 students and five staff members within the Mahomet-Seymour school district are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, five additional students have tested positive for the virus, including one student at Middletown Prairie Elementary, one student at the Mahomet-Seymour Jr. High School and three students at Mahomet High School.