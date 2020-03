DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public School leaders are taking the initiative to keep district families connected despite the stay-at-home order mandated by Governor JB Pritzker.

They’re issuing a DPS Update by social media which details community happenings of relevance including the importance of the 2020 Census, a donation to St. Mary’s Hospital and a teacher parade to touch base with students. They also announced they served 755 meals Wednesday.