School district to return to in-person learning early

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District will be able to return to in-person learning sooner that expected…

Illinois Department of Public Health said quarantine periods for schools are now reduced to five days, followed by continued masking for an additional five days. According to Superintendent Alicia Geddis, with a reduction in the number of days required for quarantining, they can adjust the calendar and minimize the number of days needed for remote learning during the week of Jan. 10-14.

The calendar for that week is as follows:

– Monday, Jan. 10

+) Traditional Calendar Semester Planning Day (Originally scheduled for Friday, 01/14). No school for Traditional Calendar students. Staff report to buildings.

+) Northeast Elementary Calendar – Remote Learning Day – Follow remote learning schedule. Staff will report to the building.

– Tuesday, Jan. 11 – All students return to in-person learning. Regular schedules resume and all extra-curricular activities resume. ISBE and IDPH Guidelines are in full effect. Masks are mandatory in all schools.

– Wednesday, Jan. 12 – Friday, Jan. 14 – Regular Attendance School Days.

Geddis stated, “As positivity rates are changing in Vermilion County, we ask that you continue to closely monitor your child, yourself, other close family members and anyone living in your home.”

Anyone with COVID-related questions can contact Mrs. Danielle Montgomery at (217) 444-1603 or MontgomeryD@danville118.org.