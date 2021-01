SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Public Schools will return to hybrid learning starting Jan. 12.

The school board voted 4-3 to send students back to the classroom at their meeting Monday night.

The district has not taught in person all school year.

The district originally had goalposts set for COVID-19 cases to return to the classroom. But the county is only meeting just one of the three metrics set by the board back in the summer.