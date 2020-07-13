School district to present reopening plan at board meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district will present its tentative reopening plan for the fall at its board meeting Monday night.

In a letter sent to families and staff last week, officials said their plan would offer two options:

In-person and blended learning: Students in 1st through 5th grade would attend school in-person for four hours and complete one hour of learning at home. 6th-12th graders will alternate in-person days with virtual learning on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. These days would be based on last name. All middle and high school students would learn virtually on Wednesdays. Plans are still developing for students in Pre-K and Kindergarten.

Virtual Academy: The district is developing a new Virtual Academy for families who feel full virtual learning is appropriate for their students. Officials said it would operate as a separate school in the district, with its own Program Supervisor and teachers. Parents will have the option to enroll their students in the Virtual Academy for the fall session. More information on the academy will be available later this month.



Officials said both options would have to fulfill five hours of instructional time mandated by ISBE.

For more information on the district’s tentative reopening plan, click here.

No action of the board will be requested at the meeting.

During the meeting, the question of if there needed to be a readjustment or prioritize any of the construction projects later this year to focus on creating space for large group gatherings.

Also, Champaign schools will receive $2.6 million from the CARES Act. Of that, $300,000 has been mandated to go to private schools in the city.