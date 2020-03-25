School district testing program with McDonald’s

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Danville schools are on spring break this week and the school district is using this time as an opportunity to test how it can improve the way kids are fed while away from the classroom.

Today was the start of a pilot program between McDonald’s and District 118. Until Friday, every student in the district has the chance to redeem a free breakfast and lunch. The idea came to life as a way for schools to support families who may be affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Using this week as a test run, Danville schools is hoping the program could be expanded.