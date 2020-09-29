School district seeing $482,000 budget deficit

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Fisher Community Unit School District #1 approved their 2021 Budget on Sept. 21.

Like previous year, it’s in the red again. The district is facing a deficit of about $482,000.

However, at the end of that budget year, it will still have just under $5.3 million left in reserves.

Superintendent Barb Thompson said the deficit is from a combination of lower funding and higher expenses.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be an inexpensive year because of COVID and the impact it had,” she said in telephone interview Tuesday.

She also said the district will see less money from the personal property replacement tax, and they’re expecting evidence-based state funding to go down as well.

Thompson added they had considered not filling some paraprofessional positions. However, she said they needed “all hands on deck” to implement their in-person learning plan.

“It wasn’t shaping up to be a good year to cut expenses,” Thompson said.

“I anticipate and hear rumblings that next year will be worse. A lot of that hinges on what happens in Springfield, how elections go, and how everything shapes out down there in the next few months.”