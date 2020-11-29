School district reports passing of employee

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ball-Chatham School District announced Sunday an instructional coach and former principal of theirs has died.

“It is with great sorrow that we learn that our wonderful friend and colleague, Tammi Kuhn, passed away peacefully this morning with her family by her side,” said the district in Facebook post.

It says Kuhn started working for the district as a English and Language Arts teacher at Glenwood Middle School in 2002. Then, she taught Third Grade at Chatham Elementary.

Thereafter, the district says Kuhn served as a instructional coach. It also says that in 2011, she filled the role of Assistant Principal at Glenwood Elementary and was later promoted to Principal.

“She was the perfect choice to lead this new venture because of the immense respect she had for, and from, her staff,” the district says. “She was a tireless advocate and coach for her teachers who wanted to try new and innovative teaching practices; but she was also a quiet and thoughtful listener for those who sought her counsel.”