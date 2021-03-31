School district receives complaint in sexual abuse lawsuit

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Blue Ridge School District leaders acknowledged receiving the complaint in a sexual abuse lawsuit.

A family sued the district for failing to address or conduct an investigation into the sexual harassment and abuse of a seven-year-old girl with Down Syndrome by a 14-year-old boy on the same bus.

Jeff Green, one of the attorneys for the victim’s family, said the district received the complaint Tuesday, March 30. As of this publication, the victim’s attorneys had not heard back from the district. A summons will be served by the end of the day.

WCIA reached out to Blue Ridge. Superintendent Hillary Stanifer sent the following statement in response:

The district is in receipt of the complaint filed against it on March 16, 2021. As always, the safety of all students is our utmost concern. Since this matter involves pending litigation, we are unable to comment further at this time. Hillary Stanifer, Blue Ridge Superintendent

According to the lawsuit filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois, the child, referred to as Jane Doe, had an assigned bus seat as part of her Individualized Education Plan (IEP), with a requirement to be buckled into a car seat. The lawsuit alleged the defendants, bus driver Donald Freeman and aides Alesia Zander and Lori Beck, ignored the male student’s harassment and abuse of Jane Doe. The actions were caught on the bus’s surveillance camera system.

The abuse allegedly took place during the 2019-2020 school year, during which Jane Doe was in first-grade.

According to the lawsuit, around March 17, 2020, law enforcement informed her parents that MP had been found with Jane Doe’s panties and that he had sexually assaulted her on the bus. The teen was criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing Jane Doe as well as his own sister. The lawsuit accused the School district of failing to conduct its own investigation of MP’s sexual harassment against Jane Doe or proactively offer her any academic counseling or other counseling or accommodations, despite knowing of MP’s harassment and abuse and the criminal prosecution.

The district has three weeks to respond to the complaint.