School district providing meals to remote-only students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 is continuing to provide meals for students — including those who are on remote learning this semester.
An email from the district says if you have a remote-only student, you may pick up meals at any of the following four sites from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Danville High School, 202 East Fairchild Street.
- North Ridge Middle School, 1619 North Jackson Street.
- South View Upper Elementary, 133 East Ninth Street.
- Mark Denman Elementary, 930 Colfax Drive.
The district also reminds people meals are also distributed to students from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at Danville High School.