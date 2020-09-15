School district providing meals to remote-only students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 is continuing to provide meals for students — including those who are on remote learning this semester.

An email from the district says if you have a remote-only student, you may pick up meals at any of the following four sites from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Danville High School, 202 East Fairchild Street.

North Ridge Middle School, 1619 North Jackson Street.

South View Upper Elementary, 133 East Ninth Street.

Mark Denman Elementary, 930 Colfax Drive.

The district also reminds people meals are also distributed to students from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at Danville High School.