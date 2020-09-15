School district providing meals to remote-only students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 is continuing to provide meals for students — including those who are on remote learning this semester.

An email from the district says if you have a remote-only student, you may pick up meals at any of the following four sites from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Danville High School, 202 East Fairchild Street.
  • North Ridge Middle School, 1619 North Jackson Street.
  • South View Upper Elementary, 133 East Ninth Street.
  • Mark Denman Elementary, 930 Colfax Drive.

The district also reminds people meals are also distributed to students from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at Danville High School.

