School district notifies families to post-spring break plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District issued the following email to students’ families in regards to its plans for the days and weeks ahead. The district’s spring break took place this week and school was scheduled to resume Monday.

Dear Unit 4 Families:

As you are aware, the Governor has mandated the closure of Illinois schools from March 17 through March 30. Champaign Unit 4 is on spring break until March 20.

We want to take this time to let you know some important details of Unit 4’s plans going forward. This message is long, and it contains a lot of important information. I encourage you to read it all the way through.

On Monday, March 23, families may call their student’s school building to schedule a time to pick up essential medications or items for their child. Administrators will ask anyone who enters the building to sign in at the main office and maintain distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible. Please note our custodial teams are working hard to keep buildings sanitized. Therefore, strict adherence to these expectations will be required. Starting Tuesday, March 24, schools will be closed and there will be limited access for staff. If you need access to the building because of an emergency situation between March 24 and March 30, please contact your building principal. According to the Governor’s Executive Order, the March 17-30 dates are being considered “Act of God” days and will NOT need to be made up at the end of the year.

It is important to note that the “Act of God” days are not legal school attendance days and nothing can be mandated in relation to these days; however, we are happy to partner with you for your child’s continued learning. Any student work completed during an “Act of God” day will not be counted for grades or used in any way to impact a student’s academic standing in the school district.

The District has created a shared set of preK-12 resources. You can find those by clicking here. You can also find this information on the District website.

We have also created a food distribution plan for children 18 and younger in our community and those in our Young Adult Program. We plan to have three distribution sites and are also offering home delivery. You can find more details about this on our website.

Unit 4 aims to be as transparent as possible during this time. It is important to note that the state has made it clear that this closure may be extended beyond March 30. This is based on what we are seeing across the state and across the country with extended closures. This is a rapidly-evolving situation and we will keep you informed if our plans change.

We appreciate your support as we work through this. We know this is a stressful time for many, not just here in our community, but worldwide. Please take care of yourselves. We will get through this together.

Sincerely,

Dr. Susan Zola

Superintendent

Champaign Unit 4 Schools

