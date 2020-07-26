School district mourning loss after student dies in tragic beach incident

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sullivan CUSD #300 School District is mourning the loss of one of their own students.

The district said Sunday in a Facebook post “our Sullivan School family suffered a horrible tragedy at Sullivan Beach” on Saturday.

“The loss of a student is all of our biggest fears and the reality of this tragedy is setting in,” it added in the post. “As parents, the loss of another student or your child’s peer is not something most of us are prepared for.”

It also announced that the area’s crisis team, which is made up of local school psychologists, social workers, and counselors, will begin working with the school district in the following days to provide counseling and support services to students and staff members in eed.

More details on their response will be released Monday, July 27.

“Children grieve in a multitude of ways and in varied amounts of time,” said the school district on Facebook. “As we continue through this challenging process, please feel free to contact the school if you notice that your child is having difficulty. We will work together, as a team, to provide the needed support and care for your child.”

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers identified the student as Janiya Bennet. She was pronounced deceased at 5:22 p.m. Saturday in the Emergency Room of Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon.

The school district thanked the following first-responder agencies for their “prompt and excellent efforts” on Saturday: The Sullivan Police Department, the Sullivan Fire Department, the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department, the Moultrie County Dive Team, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Please continue to keep this family and our Sullivan School community in your thoughts and prayers.”