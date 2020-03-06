School district keeping people in the coronavirus loop

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public School system is working to assure people the schools are safe to attend. An email was sent to staff and parents Friday to inform them of efforts the district is taking to prevent the spread of any illness, including COVID-19.

District #61 says it’s working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Macon County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no reported cases in Macon County and there’s no thought being given to close any schools, but leaders are following the progress of the serious public health concern.











Officials say the school buildings and buses are cleaned and disinfected daily. Custodians will be doing focused cleaning of all DPS schools during next week’s spring break.

Staff and students who are sick are encouraged to stay home. They can call their doctors to provide symptoms and travel history information.

Any child appearing to be ill is seen by the school nurse who determines if a child should be sent home.

Leaders are also watching attendance patterns for any changes.

They reiterate COVID-19 causes mild-to-moderate illness and symptoms similar to the flu like fever, cough and difficulty breaking.

People are encouraged to maintain good, common sense hygiene: washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing or do so into the crook of your arm, avoid sharing utensils or cups, glasses, etc., with others and avoid contact with people who are ill.

Health officials also say get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage stress, stay hydrated and eat nutritious foods.

For more information:

CDC

IDPH



