School district helps families in need

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — School District 301 distributed food to families in the community Monday morning.

Superintendent Gary Alexander says the Warrior Store has been open for the last two Mondays, offering food and everyday household items. The food pantry received its supplies through the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. The district has also been giving out breakfast and lunch to its students at East Prairie Middle School while they learn from home.

In order to maintain social distancing, volunteers brought bags of food and other household items out to cars waiting in the high school’s parking lot.

