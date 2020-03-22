Breaking News
Governor Pritzker to hold daily coronavirus press conference
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

School district encouraging display of spirit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This school district is telling its community that COVID-19 will not kill their sense of school spirit.

At 6:00 p.m. Monday night, the Champaign Unit 4 School District is encouraging students, parents, staff, teachers, and administrators to go outside their homes, wearing school shirts (if they have them), and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, school song/pledge, and/or a family-selected song or pledge.

Then, at 7:30 p.m. Monday night, they’re encouraging everyone to go outside, shine a flashlight to the sky, and say “goodnight everyone at (insert school name) and in the Unit 4 School District. Sleep well. We can’t wait to see our friends and teachers again soon.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.