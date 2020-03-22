School district encouraging display of spirit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This school district is telling its community that COVID-19 will not kill their sense of school spirit.

At 6:00 p.m. Monday night, the Champaign Unit 4 School District is encouraging students, parents, staff, teachers, and administrators to go outside their homes, wearing school shirts (if they have them), and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, school song/pledge, and/or a family-selected song or pledge.

Then, at 7:30 p.m. Monday night, they’re encouraging everyone to go outside, shine a flashlight to the sky, and say “goodnight everyone at (insert school name) and in the Unit 4 School District. Sleep well. We can’t wait to see our friends and teachers again soon.”