School district encourages streaming live meeting

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education is holding a study session Monday which will be streamed live. People are encouraged to watch from home rather than attending the meeting in person.

Those interested in taking part in the public comment segment of the meeting should email comments ahead of time. Your name and comment will be read during a designated portion of the meeting. Those who must attend in person are asked to use the northwest entrance.

MS-BOE Study Session
Middletown Prairie Conference Room (northwest entrance)
Monday, April 6, 6 pm
Bulldog TV
BOE Packets/April

