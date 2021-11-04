School district: college students can become substitute teachers

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Schools across the state are struggling to find substitute teachers, and in Vermilion County, the regional education office is asking college students for help.

College students with 60 credit hours from an accredited college can get a short-term sublicense to become a substitute teacher.

“Right now, in the height of the pandemic, we’re looking for good people to be working with our kids,” said Aaron Hird, Vermilion County Regional Superintendent. “Finding substitute teachers has been more and more challenging these last few years.”

Hird says holiday breaks are a great time for college students to help. Anyone interested can reach out to the Office of Education for more by calling 217-431-2668 or by sending an email. Further information can be found here.