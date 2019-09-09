School district celebrates ‘Special Person Day’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rarely do some of the most important people in a child’s life get to see what their day is like at school.

That is why Champaign schools pulled back the curtains for “Special Person Day” Monday. Parents, grandparents, or anyone close could be invited to eat lunch with elementary students.

“I think Grace was really excited to see me and really surprised to see me today. And she enjoyed having me here,” says father Bill Clavey.

It’s part of a long standing tradition in honor of Grandparents Day, but they allow students to invite others as well.

At Bottenfield Elementary, their doors were wide open. Special people were invited to attend lunch and recess with the students. Clavey says the opportunity is special for those who get invited.

“It’s great for the kids to be able to share it with their parents or grandparents or whoever they can,” says Clavey. “To come and see how important it is for them to go to school and all the great facilities we have here.”

Some special people also volunteered to help out in classes as well. The school wanted to celebrate those who help students while letting them see the kids daily life. Principal Jason Pope says his favorite part of the day is their reactions.

“To me, it’s seeing them light up and find that excitement about seeing grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, uncle, aunt, whoever, come in and be apart of this with them,” says Pope. “Anybody that has an opportunity to be involved like that really needs to take a chance to do it. Because you never know how important this day is going to be to somebody and help somebody have success and find ways to find achievement.”

At Bottenfield, over 50 special people took the chance to visit their students.

