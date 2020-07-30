School district approves reopening plan

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Monticello CUSD #25 announced Thursday they have approved their ‘Return to School’ plan “without hesitation.”

Vic Zimmerman, Monticello CUSD #25 Superintendent, said on Twitter Thursday morning parents will need to decide between in-school or in-person learning by Aug. 12.

The district released a draft of their plan Monday. Students receiving in-school lessons will have five-day weeks with early dismissals on a daily basis. The district will implement several guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Students who sign up for the at-home learning plan must take it for the entire semester. Teacher-student lessons will be held from 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Teaching Collaboration and Remote Planning/ Specials will be held 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. A student food plan will be available for pick-up.