School district announces reopening plans

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bement school district plans to begin the fall with in-person instruction five days a week.

School will be in session from 8:15 – 2:00 each day, with the early dismissal in place to allow for extra time cleaning. District officials also say the shortened school day will cut back the amount of time students have to spend in masks.

Remote instruction will be offered for families who do not feel comfortable sending their students to in-person classes.

The district plans to ask parents at or before registration about their preference for the first semester.

In a statement, officials say, “social distancing will be a priority as much as possible. Directional traffic in hallways, water bottles, rearrangement of classroom space, staggered passing periods, supplies cannot be shared, teachers moving to classrooms when possible instead of classes moving, etc.”

The district plans to follow up with details regarding transportation, lunch periods, wellness/temperature checks and more.