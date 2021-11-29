School discovers time capsule in cornerstone

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul City Schools (RCS) officials posted to Facebook on Monday, announcing that the 1919 cornerstone of Myna Thompson was recently removed for a special reason…

They stated, “all along we thought we would find a time capsule, but we were not sure how it would be found.”

According to officials, after 102 years, the cornerstone was removed as school officials discovered a time capsule was hidden inside.

Officials said they plan to open the time capsule on December 16 or during one of their regular school board meetings.

RCS is a PreK-Eighth grade school district located in Rantoul.