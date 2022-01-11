School continues with remote learning

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Middle School (UMS) will continue with remote learning through Friday due to the ongoing staff absences.

School officials said anyone who selected in-person learning via the adaptive pause survey can send their kid(s) to school for the remainder of the week with a Chromebook and charger. Parents can stop by the UMS office to pick up a Chromebook or call the UMS office if they need one delivered.

First Student and MTD buses will continue to run for those attending in-person.

Since remote learning has been extended through Friday, UMS families can reserve meals for the rest of the week by emailing Jonathan Schmit at jschmit@usd116.org by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Meal pick-up will be at UMS in the circle drive on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The District will continue its mitigation efforts and continue to follow the current exclusion procedures for the isolation and quarantine of students per the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidance for schools.

Officials stated, “as positivity rates continue to change in Champaign County, we ask that you continue to closely monitor your child and anyone living in your home. If your child is experiencing symptoms or tests positive, please notify the school regarding why they are absent.”

Students and their parents are encouraged to continue to check email, UMS announcements, the District’s website and social media for additional updates.

School officials anticipate students returning to in-person learning on Jan. 18, following the MLK Holiday, which was already a non-student attendance day. Anyone with additional questions or concerns can email Dr. Wiemelt at jwiemelt@usd116.org.

Superintendent Ivory-Tatum said students should take advantage of drive-thru testing at YR on Thursday (3:30-4:30 p.m.), SHIELD testing at UMS on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. or community testing before returning to school on Tuesday.