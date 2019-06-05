School construction costs over budget

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The estimate for the school referendum has gone up at least $27.5 million.

Champaign public school leaders say the biggest reason is a "challenging" climate for presenting bids. That's because there are so many construction projects happening at one time in this area. Taxpayers won't cover those extra expenses. School leaders say they're looking into other resources to cover the costs.

"I believe that they should re-examine the contract, see if there's a way out of it. If not, there should be a penalty clause if the contruction companies can't bring in the product as they bid on it," said John Gartzke, who lives in Champaign.

Separately, that comes out to a $10.1 million increase on the Edison Middle School Project. For Central High School, it went up by $9.2 million, and for Centennial High School, the cost went up by $8.2 million.

School leaders weren't available today for comment.