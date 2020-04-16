School consolidating students on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Residence Halls at UI are at just under ten percent of their normal levels. It took just four days for University Housing to condense everyone due to COVID-19.

Now the remaining 500 students on campus can only be found in six of the school’s residence halls. Most are at the Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls, and the other empty halls could be put in use by Carle Hospital.

UI and Carle made a deal to make the Activities and Recreation Center an alternate care facility, if the county needs it. They would use two empty halls as a residence for Carle workers who cannot go home to their families.

“We wanted to consolidate the students onto one side of campus that would separate them from the Carle Hospital operation and the students that remained with us for the remainder of the semester,” says University Housing Executive Director Alma Sealine.

The plan with Carle has not been put into use yet. Hosuing says they chose PAR for the students because of the single user bathrooms, the dining hall, and the ability to spread students out in single person rooms.