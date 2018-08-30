School can trigger mental health issues for kids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- For many children, going back to school comes with a lot of stress and anxiety.

Experts at ASCEND behavioral health clinic in Urbana, the only intensive out-patient program in the area, say the transitions that come with going back to school can be difficult for kids to deal with.

Studies show that one in five kids has a mental illness, but most never get treatment. Officials with ASCEND say kids might not come forward and say they're struggling, so it's important for parents to look for changes in behavior and talk to their kids.

"Anxiety can be treated in traditional counseling or seeing a psychiatrist," said Melissa Smith, director of clinical services at ASCEND. "Things like that. So recognizing that community resources are available for this type of thing and to kind of break the shame of treatment. It is appropriate to seek care when you're struggling in this way."