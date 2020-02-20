School bus stopped & searched when student displays airsoft pellet gun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School district leaders sent a letter to parents of Dr. Howard Elementary School students after an incident Thursday morning.

Dear Dr. Howard Families:

This morning, the Unit 4 Transportation Department discovered that a student aboard bus 165 serving Dr. Howard students brought an airsoft pellet gun onto the bus. The student proceeded to show another student and the driver was alerted.

Officers from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the bus stop, searched the student’s backpack and found the pellet gun. No pellets were found.

The bus was delayed on its way to school to allow law enforcement the opportunity to ensure student safety. No one was injured.

The matter will be addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. Please know that we work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the continued safety of all Unit 4 students and staff members.”