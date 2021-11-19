School bus flips on its side after car crashes into it in McLean County Friday morning

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Five children and one driver were aboard a school bus Friday morning when a passenger car crashed into the side.

The crash happened at the intersection of 115 East Road and 950 North. Preliminary investigation showed the car, driven by a woman, ignored a stop sign and struck the bus, turning it on its side where it came to a rest in the south ditch.

Other drivers called 911, and EMT’s determined the bus driver had a minor injury. The children were released to their parents and the driver of the car reported no injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

