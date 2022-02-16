Masking on school buses continues to be required at the federal level

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A school bus driver in Gifford resigned over the school district’s decision to make masks optional on its buses.

Masking on school buses does not appear to be affected by any interpretation of the state’s mask mandate. Masks are required on public transportation under a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order in effect since January 2021. That applies to school buses too, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Yes, school bus operators, including operations by public school districts, and their passengers are required to wear masks as defined by the Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC Order provides limited exemptions to the mask requirement for certain small categories of individuals, including: children under the age of 2; persons with disabilities who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask because of a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (42 U.S.C. 12101 et seq.); and persons for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty. U.S. Dept. of Transportation

That’s not how Gifford CCSD has interpreted the law. The district made masks optional on buses as of Friday, according to Superintendent Jay Smith.

That’s why driver Cecelia Vermillion said she resigned before the start of the week.

Smith said his decision was based on support from drivers, students, the community and legal counsel.

Vermillion said she has an issue with the district not following a federal mandate, adding, if that mandate didn’t exist, she would not have quit her job.

“I wish nothing but the best for the resigned driver as she moves forward in her new endeavors,” Smith added in a statement to WCIA 3 News.

Officials in at least Charleston and Oakwood school districts confirmed masks are required on their buses, citing the federal order.

We spoke with a bus driver who was headed out to pick up kids in Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. They told us it’s become tough for drivers to enforce the rule with students on the bus after they leave a mask optional school.