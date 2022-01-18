School board to vote Tuesday on whether to remove Indian mascot

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — After Tuesday night, Thomasboro Grade School could become the latest learning institution to drop a Native American mascot and imagery.

For months, the school has been talking about removing the Indian name. In October, superintendent Bonnie McArthur posted a statement to the district’s website asking for feedback. “The [school] board does not want to continue to use a mascot that marginalizes any student. The board is asking for input from the students, staff, parents and community in replacing the mascot with a mascot that demonstrates what it means to be an inclusive, welcoming and strong school community. We want the mascot to embody the meaning behind Thomsboro Pride,” the statement said in part.

The statement also included a link to a survey where people could choose between four mascots – Lion, Panther, Trains, or Thunder – or suggest another option.

McArthur and school board president William Wilken declined to give detailed comments ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting. The program features a public comment session from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the board meeting. The meeting agenda includes a vote on the mascot. Wilken said there is not a specific proposal up for a vote, but one could emerge. The meeting is at the school at 201 North Phillips Street.

Thomasboro is not alone among East Central Illinois schools in having native imagery. Tuscola is the Warriors, while Sullivan is the Redskins. There have been conversations at those schools on changing the names. School administrators could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In Springfield, state lawmakers have also talked about legislation to ban Native American mascots. But the bill did not advance to become law.

In general, supporters of doing away with native imagery call the mascots racist. People who want to keep the mascots say there’s a right way to do in a way that honors Native Americans.