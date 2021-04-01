School Board proposes referendum to be voted on

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools in Watseka have been heavily impacted by floods. Especially their elementary school and middle school.

School Board Member Rusty Maulding said, “In 2018, we actually couldn’t have classes there for about a month, so we had kindergarten and first grade education happening in the basements of churches.”

To make sure this doesn’t happen again, the School Board is proposing a referendum question on Tuesday’s ballot. The idea is to move both the elementary school and the middle school out of the floodplain. Then, they want to build the students’ new facilities right next to where the high school currently is.

To do this, they’ll need a lot of money. But it looks like, they could be getting some help. Mauling said, “We’re talking about a 68 million dollar project, and three quarters of that money is coming to us from the outside.” They’re applying for a $50-million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But they’re also asking neighbors to help provide another $17-million.

This money comes from taxes. Mauling explained how much more money voters will pay. “This referendum will add 36 cents on the tax bill for education. To put that in layman’s terms, that’s 99 dollars for a home valued at 100,000 a year, for the next 25 years.”

He added that this increase would happen whether they fixed the old buildings, or built completely new ones. “To keep their existing old buildings relevant and functional, we will likely be looking at a tax increase to something close to that if not at that point.”

The referendum is on the ballot now. If the grant from FEMA is approved, the Watseka School District will have three to four years to use the money for the new buildings.