School board holding hearing on tax levy

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — CUSD #40’s school board is set to hold a public hearing on a tax levy.

The board unanimously approved the 2020 levy on October 26, but must bring any increase to the community for a discussion before taking the next steps to implement it.

The 2019 tax levy’s total with bond came out to a rate of 3.53494. The board is looking at two possible scenarios for the 2020 levy based on the Equalized Assessment Value (EAV). Under a 6% increase in the EAV, the recommended tax levy would increase to a rate of 3.5154. Under a 3% increase in the EAV, the rate would increase to 3.5383. CUSD #40 is still waiting for the county’s assessment.

The public hearing is set to begin at 6:00. To watch it, click here.