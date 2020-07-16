School announces plans for Fall season

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman and Chancellor Robert Jones had a seminar today to answer questions and clear things up about their plan moving forward.

State guidelines told us last month the capacity would be capped at 20 percent. That’s roughly 12,000 people at Memorial Stadium. The schools plan to get fans in the gates is extensive, but they want people to know it is all in the name of safety.

One of the differences that is most notable will be the lack of people tailgating. But Whitman hopes that can be relaxed if they prove how seriously they are taking things.

“We can keep our positivity rates low, we can mitigate against the spread, then I have to believe there will be an opportunity to go back to the Governor’s office and ask for some reconsideration and some loosening of those guidelines,” says Whitman. “But we got to earn it.”

Events on Grange Grove will also be adjusted to allow for more distance and parking lots will be opened and closed closer to gametime so less time can be spent there. Whitman hopes season ticket holders will be flexible if their seats this season may not be where they usually are. He wants them to know it is all for the sake of keeping distance and safety.

“I hope if nothing else, people will listen to today’s comments and think, ‘Boy, they put a lot of thought into trying to create an enviornment that looks out for my health and the health of my family,” says Whitman.

All of these plans hinge on the state staying in Phase Four and continuing to keep positivity rates low. Jones says with so many things in the balance the school will learn from this no matter what shape the season takes.

“It gives me great confidence that even though there will be disappointments, even though there will be significant financial implications, we will get through this,” says Jones. “I think we will be a stronger conference and a stronger program on the other side of COVID-19.”

Student season tickets will not be offered this year. Instead, 1,000 tickets to each game will be given in a lottery to members of Illini Pride. Season ticket holders are currently being asked if they would still like seats for this season. People who already have paid can get tickets this year, defer it to next year, donate it to the I-Fund, or get a refund.