School adds air conditioning to buildings built in the 60’s

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)- One Rantoul school is making it easier for students to learn by adding air conditioning. St. Malachy decided to have in-person learning, which means masks and social distancing. They realized that wearing masks in the heat could be uncomfortable for students. The school decided to add air conditioning units to their classrooms that were built in the ’60s.

Principal Dave Auth says this not only makes students more comfortable, but can improve learning.

“This helps keep our kids cool and kept our kids calm. They felt more relaxed and felt more comfortable. That’s am environment that you want to give to the kids because it will help their creative processes and learning”, said Auth.