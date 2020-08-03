School AD happy with decision reversal

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — In a reversal, the IESA now plans to allow junior high schools to play sports this Fall.

They initially decided to delay sports until Winter. Fisher Junior High Athletic Director Ken Ingold is not wasting any time. Their baseball and softball team are set to start practice tomorrow.

“There’s no perfect solution to anything with this COVID-19 going on, but i do think the IESA made the right decision by allowing us to at least play 9 or 10 games,” says Ingold. “If we could have a regional tournament, that would be fantastic.”

The IESA is also letting golf and cross country continue, but Fisher Jr. High does not have those teams. Ingold also says the conference AD’s will meet this week to decide what to do about spectators at games.