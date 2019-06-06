Scholarships given for medical studies

MyHorizonHealth.org (Front, L-R) Margaret Herbek, Olivia Allison and Breanna Astrosky; (Back, L-R) PCH volunteers Sharon Wacaser, Carol Keller and Sharon Wilken.

MyHorizonHealth.org (Front, L-R) Margaret Herbek, Olivia Allison and Breanna Astrosky; (Back, L-R) PCH volunteers Sharon Wacaser, Carol Keller and Sharon Wilken.

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) -- Area students are walking away with a little money in their pockets. Horizon Health awarded $6,000 in scholarships for students pursing medical careers.

Margaret Herbek and Breanna Astrosky both received $1,000 PCH Volunteers' Scholarships. Herbek will attend Ivy Tech Community College; Astrosky is working towards an associate's nursing degree at Lincoln Trail College.

Brooklyn Westerfield and Emilee Roush both received $1,000 Doc Acklin Healthcare Scholarships. Westerfield will study animal sciences/pre-veterinary medicine at UIUC; Roush will study nursing at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Olivia Allison and Natalie Sherwood both received $500 PCH Volunteers' Pat Spillman Memorial Scholarships. Allison will study nursing at Lake Land College. Sherwood is pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing at Indiana State University.

Carly Wilson and Taylor Stevens both received $500 Nursing Foundation Scholarships. Wilson is attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis; Stevens is attending Lake Land College.