GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday.

Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century.

Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, the parade’s organizer, said not to worry.

“They are going to be available downtown in a set, specific area for photo opportunities,” he said. “Some people, not their cup of tea, so we’ll just keep him over to the side and just try to keep the peace.”

Krampus won’t be in the parade, and in a statement on Facebook, the Gibson City Light Parade said in part, “Their intention is not to scare, their intention is to entertain, love, and teach about different cultures and traditions. I understand that for some this is scary and uncalled for, but for some, this is the coolest and most amazing thing! All we ask for is a little bit of understanding, a little bit of humility, and a small amount of tolerance.”

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. For a full list of events throughout the day, visit their website.