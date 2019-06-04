Scammer tries to fool woman into paying thousands of dollars

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a possible scam.

A woman says she was called by a man who said he was Deputy Toby Marshall with the sheriff's office and told she had warrant for her arrest.

The person on the phone said she needed to pay six thousand dollars, or she would be arrested.

She says her caller ID showed the call was from the sheriff's office.

Investigators say she did not give any money to the caller, instead she called the sheriff's office ending the potential scam.

The Douglas County Sheriff Office says this is a scam. They do not have a Deputy named Toby Marshall, and they would not call to collect money over the phone.