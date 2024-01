SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant, bowling alley and mini golf course in Savoy is temporarily closing with no indication of when it will reopen.

Old Orchard Lanes and Links took to Facebook over the weekend to issue a short, one-sentence statement to announce the closure:

“Due to the loss of a very special family member we will be closed until further notice,” the business said.

Old Orchard did not say how long they will remain closed or who the family member is.