SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Sam Smith has a new role with the Savoy Fire Department. After 16 years with the crew, he’s now the department’s first fire chief.

Smith’s been in the position for two weeks, and already working to make significant strides.

He said the department recently met with the Village Board about adding more volunteers. There are 26 on staff right now, but Smith said the approval means they can have 40 total.

“I am looking forward to hiring more volunteer firefighters to assist our growth and our growing number of calls,” Smith explained. “Last year was our record year of calls. We had almost 1,100 calls. Never have seen that in our history and that number is just going to keep growing.”

So far this year, he said they’re 25 calls ahead of schedule compared to where they were at this point last year.

Growing up, Smith originally wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps in criminal justice. But, he changed his mind and went this route instead.