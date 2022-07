LOS ANGELES (WCIA) — A teenager from Savoy was given the thrill of a lifetime Monday night in Los Angeles.

13-year-old Nate Kaufmann was one of the hydration kids at the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, handing bottles of Gatorade to the participating players.

Among those participating in the Derby was St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. Kaufmann is a huge Cardinals fan, so being able to meet Pujols and give him Gatorade is a memory he will never forget.