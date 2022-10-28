SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Parents have been voicing their concerns surrounding the potential changes coming next school year for the Champaign School District.

Now, the Village of Savoy is preparing a resolution for the school board.

John Brown, the village’s president, said in his 17 years on Savoy’s board, he’s never seen an issue generating so much public input. That’s one reason they’re hosting a public meeting on Tuesday.

He said he wants to show parents that Savoy’s board is listening as they consider a resolution and create a platform for people to be heard.

Brown said it’s asking Champaign’s school board to consider three main things, all aiming to improve education.

That includes strongly weighing families’ proximities to schools and making decisions based on facts from research.

But he said most importantly, the resolution will discuss looking into a “neighborhood school program.”

“Neighborhood schools is what gives a community a sense of identity and gives neighborhoods a sense of community as well,” Brown said. “Savoy has always kind of struggled with a sense of identity, primarily for years, we didn’t have a school in Savoy.”

They’ve had Carrie Busey in the Prairie Fields subdivision for nearly a decade. The Schools of Choice model doesn’t guarantee neighbors a spot there.

If the school district makes changes and if you live by that school, you may not go there.

But, if Savoy’s resolution is passed on Tuesday, they will deliver it to the district and board of education for consideration.

Brown said he’s expecting 200 people at Tuesday’s meeting. If you want to attend, it’s at 6 p.m. at the Savoy Recreation Center. Anyone is welcome.