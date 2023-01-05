SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is getting closer to hiring a full-time fire chief. It’s something that’s been in the works for about a year.

John Brown, the Village President, said they’ve always had volunteers, but never someone on a full-time salary. He said their current chief and the Illinois Fire Chief’s Association both recommended creating the position.

Brown said their call demand has gone up as more people move to Savoy. They’re ready to make changes to keep the community safe.

“You have someone that is working to improve training, has time to work on policies and procedures to put in place and things of that nature. Develop emergency plans for different buildings,” Brown said.

He added that they’ve interviewed 15 people and are down to their final two. He’s aiming to have the final person hired and in place by March 1.