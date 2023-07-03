SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is getting millions of dollars to fix roads and limit traffic.

The village is getting more than $22 million in grant money to jumpstart a project that’s been in the works for decades.

The $40 million plan will widen Curits Road from Prospect Avenue to First Street. It will also add an underpass to carry traffic below the railroad tracks running parallel to Dunlap Avenue.

This, Village President John Brown said, will improve the town’s safety.

“It will give any kind of emergency response access to get to the other side of the railroad tracks without having to worry about whether or not there’s a train blocking the intersection.”

The project is currently in phase two of engineering. Roadwork will begin in 2026 and the project is expected to finish in 2028.